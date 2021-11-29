his condition and possible replacement

Belotti injured: his condition

Bad news for Turin and for all the fantasy coaches who have focused on Andrea Belotti. The captain of the grenade came out limping conspicuously in the last minutes of the match against Roma. While waiting to find out the results of the instrumental tests, Belotti’s muscle injury appears to be serious. This is a right leg flexor problem that could keep him out of several games. So pay attention to the next few hours: Belotti’s injury seems to be serious.