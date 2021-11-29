his condition and possible replacement
In addition to the damage, also the insult for Turin. The grenade team, in addition to the defeat against Roma, he lost Andrea Belotti by injury: the center forward of the grenade was released due to a muscle injury.
Belotti injured: his condition
Bad news for Turin and for all the fantasy coaches who have focused on Andrea Belotti. The captain of the grenade came out limping conspicuously in the last minutes of the match against Roma. While waiting to find out the results of the instrumental tests, Belotti’s muscle injury appears to be serious. This is a right leg flexor problem that could keep him out of several games. So pay attention to the next few hours: Belotti’s injury seems to be serious.
Turin, Belotti ko: the substitute
Torino is unlikely to have Andrea Belotti at their disposal against Empoli and Cagliari in the next two Serie A matches. Rome. In his place in the grenade attack there should be Antonio Sanabria just like in the final match against the Giallorossi.