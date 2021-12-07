his confirmation is now a puzzle

Wanted true Morata. Alvaro is the mirror of an attack that struggles to explode and continues to proceed in very small steps. Even with Genoa, the Spanish striker continued his very personal battle with the goal: three chances, three mistakes, a couple of few steps. In short, it was not an evening. And the consequence came by itself: the nervousness increased with the passing of the minutes, a couple of whistles not arrived from the referee, the protests, the warning, the substitution and the bickering with Allegri. Nothing special, of course; field situations. With Max who, as a good dad, had chosen the gearbox to avoid further problems after the yellow and Alvaro, angry, who tried to explain his reasons, claiming that he had not done anything to deserve the disciplinary measure. It is clear, however, that this is a further reflection of the little serenity that surrounds Morata: the Spaniard ultimately plays well for the team, he did it even against Genoa, he doesn’t skimp on his commitment, he is always “inside” the game, but scores little. And the lack of goals weighs, from a psychological point of view, as if it always had to prove something. The whistles received against Atalanta perhaps left their mark, even if on Sunday they were replaced by applause on leaving the field. For this Allegri preaches calm and serenity; no frenzy and the goals will come. At the moment there are only 5, made against Napoli, Malmö, Milan, Zenit and Salernitana. Meager booty, in fact. Not suited to a forward that last season he signed 20 goals (the maximum of his Italian experience; 15 in 2014/15 and 12 in 2015/16), returning as a protagonist and deserving confirmation.