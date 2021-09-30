News

his Constantine movie quoted by Justice League in DC Comics

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The film of Constantine of 2005 was widely rejected by critics upon its release, but over time has been rediscovered by fans of Keanu Reeves and was recently honored in comics DC Comics between the pages of the last issue of Justice League.

The film got a reference in Justice League # 68, written by Brian Michael Bendis with artwork by Scott Godlewski, currently on sale in the US and digitally: in the comic Naomi takes refuge in John Constantine’s safe room, where he finds his parents, and while someone is entering mentions a movie with Tilda Swinton, calling the performance of the actress “brilliant”. In Constantine by Keanu Reeves, as you may recall, Tilda Swinton played the archangel Gabriel. You can see the quote in the cartoon at the bottom of the article.

John Constantine is one of the most famous characters in DC, having made constant appearances since its introduction in Saga of the Swamp Thing # 37 from 1985. Constantine starred in the series Hellblazer, one of the founding titles of the Vertigo imprint, and is a founding member of the Justice League Dark, for which a TV series for the on-demand streaming service HBO Max is in the works. The character has already made his debut on the small screen played by Matt Ryan in The CW’s Arrowverse.

Loading...
Advertisements

Recall that JJ Abrams is working on a new Constantine TV series, always coming to HBO Max.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

760
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
605
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
573
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
571
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
570
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
564
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
563
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
553
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
552
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top