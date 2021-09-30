his Constantine movie quoted by Justice League in DC Comics

The film of Constantine of 2005 was widely rejected by critics upon its release, but over time has been rediscovered by fans of Keanu Reeves and was recently honored in comics DC Comics between the pages of the last issue of Justice League.

The film got a reference in Justice League # 68, written by Brian Michael Bendis with artwork by Scott Godlewski, currently on sale in the US and digitally: in the comic Naomi takes refuge in John Constantine’s safe room, where he finds his parents, and while someone is entering mentions a movie with Tilda Swinton, calling the performance of the actress “brilliant”. In Constantine by Keanu Reeves, as you may recall, Tilda Swinton played the archangel Gabriel. You can see the quote in the cartoon at the bottom of the article.

John Constantine is one of the most famous characters in DC, having made constant appearances since its introduction in Saga of the Swamp Thing # 37 from 1985. Constantine starred in the series Hellblazer, one of the founding titles of the Vertigo imprint, and is a founding member of the Justice League Dark, for which a TV series for the on-demand streaming service HBO Max is in the works. The character has already made his debut on the small screen played by Matt Ryan in The CW’s Arrowverse.

Recall that JJ Abrams is working on a new Constantine TV series, always coming to HBO Max.