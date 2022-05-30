‘His courage will never be forgotten’: Drake, Lilly Singh and others mourn the death of Sidhu Moose Wala

The tragic death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala has shocked his fans. Several celebrities have also mourned the death of the young singer who was also a Congress leader in the northern Indian state of Punjab.

From Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal to Shehnaaz Gil and comedian Lilly Sing and even rapper Drake have taken to social media to mourn the singer’s death.

Singh shared a photo of the singer on Instagram and wrote “Dil da ni mada” in reference to his song and added a broken heart emoji.

International rapper Drake shared a photo of Moose on his Instagram Story and wrote, “RIP.”

“Shocking !!#sidhumoosewala ..Prayers for the family,” actor Jimmy Shergill wrote while sharing the singer’s photo on his Instagram account.

“RIP. Your words and your music will endure. I can’t believe it,” Varun wrote on Instagram Story.

Popular comedian and YouTuber Lilly Singh wrote a moving tribute to Sidhu and urged her fans around the world to “take a moment to spread the music of Sidhu Moosewala”. young legend of the Punjabi music industry has been killed. If you see any tribute images of him today, please don’t continue scrolling, but rather take a moment to stream the music of Sidhu Moosewala. It was featured often in my content and always got people asking me “what song is that?” “Through his groundbreaking music he will live on,” she posted.

Here’s how other celebrities reacted to Sidhu Moose Wala’s tragic death:





Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo🙏🏻 #sidhumooswala — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 29, 2022 ×

Extremely shocking and sad news… such a talented young life tragically ended too soon… I send heartfelt prayers to the family… 🙏🏻 #sidhumooswala pic.twitter.com/Hxzwa9KJqI — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 29, 2022 ×

My mind went completely numb after hearing news of #sidhumooswala — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) May 29, 2022 ×

I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, but the news of his passing was deeply touching. India has very few genuine modern artists. He was at the top of that list. I am speechless. He is a legend, his voice, his courage and his words will never be forgotten. What a sad day! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 29, 2022 ×

Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give strength to his loved ones in their hour of mourning. RIP left soul 🙏 I’m still trying to wrap my head around this one. pic.twitter.com/voGupsgZ2B — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 29, 2022 ×

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab. Notably, the musician joined the Congress party in December last year, ahead of the Assembly elections.

The incident happened two days after Punjab police stripped the security blankets of 424 people, including the singer.

Canadian mobster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the singer’s murder in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close associate of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also believed to be involved in the singer’s murder.