his daughter Stormi at 3 years old is baby testimonial

Kylie Jenner is expanding her business empire more and more. With an adorable close-up of her daughter Stormi she announced the launch of her new project: a brand of cosmetics and children’s products that will be called Kylie Baby.

Kylie Jenner she has come a long way from a professional point of view in recent years: if once she was considered simply Kim Kardashian’s little sister, now she has left the family reality show behind and has become a successful entrepreneur. She is among the youngest billionaires in America and has managed to turn her name into a cosmetics brand in demand all over the world. Recently he had put in place a series of original marketing strategies to announce the arrival of a new project but only recently he revealed what it is: a brand for children called Kylie Baby and to sponsor it could only be his daughter Stormi.

Kylie Baby, the influencer’s new brand

Kylie Jenner’s business empire expands further: after the success of Kylie Cosmetics, the influncer turned her attentions to the world of children. In fact, it has announced the launch of Kylie Baby, a brand designed for children that will offer on the market skin care products but also strollers, bags for diapers and clothes. It was Kim’s sister herself who revealed everything on social media, sharing an adorable photo of her daughter Stormie with the tag at @kyliebaby in the caption. Of course, nothing has yet been published on the account to which you refer but, considering that it already has the blue check (symbol of the fact that it is verified), certainly very soon it will begin to depopulate.

Flocks grows and is increasingly adorable

Who better than the little Stormi Webser could have sponsored mom Kylie’s new baby brand? The little girl became the protagonist of a really adorable social shot: she was photographed in the foreground struggling with the bath, unconsciously becoming the brand’s testimonial at only 3 years old. In the shot she looks wonderful while having fun with the water, she has dark and wet curls that fall on her face, sweet and deep eyes in prominence and a little heart mouth. Mom Kylie in the caption simply wrote: “Bath with @kyliebaby“, implying that she used a bubble bath signed by her. In addition to Stormi, will the other children of the Kardashian-Jenner house also become the faces of the brand?