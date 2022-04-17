Valentín Elizalde: His daughter Valeria could launch into music | INSTAGRAM

The daughter of the talented Sinaloan singer Valentin Elizabeth, Valeriais about to finish his career at the university, was in charge of revealing that he could launch himself very soon at the music What singera fact that caught a lot of attention from the interpreter’s fans.

At the moment he is 20 years old, he was in interview with “Sale el Sol”, sharing that she already feels ready to succeed like her father, one of the professional goals she wants to achieve.

“I think this year is going to be a good one, where I definitely launch myself, but since everything takes time and preparation, I’m going to take it as it should and dedicate the time it deserves”.

Apparently she wants to follow in her father’s footsteps, she has even practiced the style how she sang, but of course also imprinting a little of herself.

It’s been several years since we knew that she wanted to be a singer and we even know that she has attended vocalization classesin 2016 he already had the opportunity to perform one of his songs with his sister Gabriela.

That happened in a tribute what was done to Valentin Elizalde At that time we learned that none of the musician’s three daughters wanted to dedicate themselves to music, but that they had taken classes.

Valeria has also received some not-so-positive reviews, such as for her interpretation of Sobre la Tumba de mi Padre” which was performed in 2020.

He also wanted to share with us that he will not leave his studies for that reason, he wants to focus on finishing them in the best possible way and perhaps later giving him the opportunity at this stage would be the beginning of his musical career.

Of course, the popular daughter of the singer has all the potential to fulfill her dreams and above all to proudly defend and carry the legacy that her father left her, an excellent opportunity that she will surely not miss.

Of course, Internet users supported her and many of them are waiting to see the proposals she has prepared, hoping that if she can play an excellent role in supporting her as they did with her father.