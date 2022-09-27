his dazzling weight loss worries, consequence of a dangerous diet?

Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

The very thin silhouette of Kim Kardashian worries a lot of internet users. On September 15, a fan account posted on Instagram two photos of the American star on the set of the famous show The Late Late Show by James Corden. In the photo on the right, which corresponds to her very last stint on the talk show this month, she appears very thin, much more than the photo on the left which was taken in 2017. “It’s scary to see“, “The change is so drastic“, “so skinny“, could we read in the comments.

As a reminder, the ex-wife of Kanye West, with whom she is the mother of four children (North, born June 15, 2013, Saint, born December 5, 2015, and Chicago, born January 15, 2018 by surrogate mother as Psalm , born May 10, 2019), was heavily criticized last May for wearing and allegedly damaging one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dresses for the Met Gala. “It was like preparing for a role” she had declared before following a very strict diet in order to be able to fit into the dress.

“I haven’t eaten any carbs or sugar for about three weeks,” she said, consuming only vegetables and “the cleanest proteins.“. The pretty brunette has lost nearly 7 kilos. A method described as “dangerous” for physical and mental health by…

