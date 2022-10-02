His documentary will narrate the darkest episodes of his life

Selena Gomez She has shown herself to be one of the most open artists regarding her public and private life, but now she has decided to share new details. Apple TV + has announced its long-awaited documentary, ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’, which will premiere on the platform on November 4, 2022. Not long to go!

The pop star has achieved important things thanks to her career as an actress and singer, however, she has also experienced very difficult moments in her life. The media pressure to which she was subjected from her made her leave social networks for mental health. She has also suffered from anxiety and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Slowly, Selena Gomez He has overcome his problems and now raises his voice to help those who need it.

With the aim of helping those who suffer from a similar situation, the artist created ‘Wondermind’. “We wanted to create a world where her mental health care is democratized and destigmatized,” she says on her website, where Selena Gomez He has shared his personal experiences and the path he has traveled to get ahead.

What will be seen in your documentary?

Regarding her new documentary, you will be able to see the mental health journey of the pop star, who has dealt with physical problems and has been open in sharing them with her fans, while dealing with popularity and fame. The feature film will feature intimate footage of her everyday life and spans a 6-year journey.

“After years in the spotlight, Selena Gomez achieve unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn leads her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary covers her six-year journey into a new light,” reads the official description of the Apple TV+ show.

