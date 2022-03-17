“His emotional state …”. The truth about Putin’s health

Another clue that provides more evidence on the health state of the Russian president Vladimir Putin: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the tsar is working on schedule “ extremely irregular “, but it’s “ emotionally fine “. But to provide some more clues about Putin’s current psycho-physical condition is the following statement according to which the working day lasts” from morning to late evening ” And “ his working hours are extremely irregular “Peskov explained to reporters.

Signs of disease?

It is obvious that a head of state during a war works practically 24 hours a day and cannot be otherwise. What makes you think about a possible illness of him concerns the “extremely irregular” time with which Putin faces his daily life: why on earth? Ordinary administration or absolute need for rest for health reasons? Why can such a precise man, in such a delicate moment, be allowed to work irregularly? So here are the clues that we have carefully analyzed in recent days Giornale.it: From brain disorders to dementia, from Parkinson’s disease to steroid-related tantrums to treat cancer, Putin would ill and suffering from one or more of these physical problems just listed. No absolute certainty but public opinion is questioning and has reason to think that the Russian president is not doing so well.

The film study

By crossing recent footage and past video, intelligence is sharing various reports on the “ increasingly erratic behavior “of the head of the Kremlin.” There has been an identifiable change in its decision-making process over the past five years. Those around him see a marked change in the strength and clarity of what he says, and how he perceives the world around him. “, explained the same experts. According to the Daily Mail and what has been observed by Western 007s, there are some clues obvious that something is wrong, such as the swelling of Putin’s neck and head as well as excessive physical distancing as during Macron’s visit. At the moment, the most popular thesis concerns the prolonged use of steroids to treat cancer that do not allow him to be lucid, make him become even more aggressive and prevent a correct assessment of the geopolitical situation and the stakes in terms of human lives and the consequences linked to them.

The reasons that indicate a malaise

As we wrote on the Giornale.itaccording to Republican Senator Marco Rubio, Putin “ he appears to have some neuro-physiological health problems “, underlining how he has always been a killer but now the problem is” different and meaningful “. As early as 2020, then, Putin could have a form of Parkinson as suggested by Professor Valery Solovei, a former historian of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations even if his hypotheses were later turned off by Peskov, who said it was”. utter nonsense “and that was going” all right with the president “. The Daily Telegraphthen also examines the “accelerated history“of Putin: many international geopolitical observers have been puzzled as to why he would have bet to capture the whole of Ukraine, a country of 44 million people, all at once and with insufficient force deployment according to military experts. It is especially the latter factor that raises the suspicion that, perhaps, his health is telling him that his time is running out.

Absence of emotion on the face