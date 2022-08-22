his ex Gerard Pique appears publicly with his new girlfriend

Gerard Pique has obviously been able to bounce back after his breakup with Shakira, the mother of his children. The footballer was photographed with his new conquest.

On June 4, 2022, Shakira and Gerard Piqué announce their separation and shock internet users. Indeed, the singer and the sportsman lived together for twelve years before finally separating. They also became the happy parents of Sasha and Milan.

We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding.

Said Gerard Pique in a statement released by the EFE agency.

Gerard Pique was then booed during a match on July 23. And for good reason, rumors have it that a deception on his part was the cause of his breakup with Shakira.

His new girlfriend revealed

This Friday, August 19, 2022, Gerard Piqué was photographed very close to a young woman during the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Spain. The footballer was even surprised about to kiss the pretty blonde, three months after his breakup with Shakira. A video of this moment was released by Telecinco.

Pique y la nueva novia/lover pic.twitter.com/uqpiDn2OCb — Idek (@LovelyYou42) August 20, 2022

If the identity of this new companion has not been officially revealed, the Giari de Girona revealed that it would be Clara Chía Martí, a 23-year-old young woman who would be a student who also works for the footballer in as a public relations officer within the athlete’s company.

Shakira fumes

A source said that this public appearance did not fail to put Shakira ” very angry “. Why ? It is rumored that Shakira and Gerard Pique have made a pact, that of not show up with anyone else in public for at least a year after their breakup was announced.

She gets custody of the children

Be that as it may, Shakira has won an important battle, that of custody of her children. If Shakira wishes to return to live in Miami, Gerard Pique, meanwhile, does not intend to leave Barcelona. The problem of childcare had then taken on a whole new dimension. According to Telemundo, the exes managed to reach an agreement. Shakira got custody of Milan (9) and Sasha (7).

However, Gerard Pique imposed some conditions. Shakira will then have to pay five trips a year, in first class, to her ex so that he can visit his children. He would also have asked the singer to help him settle his debts. She would then have agreed to pay 20% of the 2 million dollars borrowed by the footballer.

This does not help the business of the singer accused of tax evasion…