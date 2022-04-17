his ex Justin Timberlake speaks out

Britney Spears: the singer is pregnant with her first child with her darling Sam Asghari. And the reaction of his ex Justin Timberlake on video surprised Internet users a lot… We tell you everything!

His ex Justin Timberlake creates the surprise

Britney Spears spins the perfect love with her darling Sam Asghari! When they just got married, the singer unexpectedly announced that she was pregnant! “I lost so much weight going to Maui, but I gained it back…I was like, ‘Damn…what happened to my stomach? My husband said to me: “No, you are pregnant, you idiot!!! “So I took a pregnancy test… And uh… Well… I’m having a baby…” she revealed in a beautiful post on Instagram.

Crazy with joy, Britney Spears does not hesitate to share videos of her baby bump. But she also decided to be transparent about these existential questions that bother her: “Will I be thoughtful enough?”, “Will I be instinctive enough?” And she reveals that her previous pregnancies left her with a bitter taste. “My mother and I were constantly in conflict. I’m not a saint but the media destroyed me the first time I became a mother. (…) I was thinking about it last night. I was a baby raising two babies with seventeen cars parked in front of my house. I didn’t know how to do it. »

Read also: Britney Spears: the star wears her engagement ring on her right hand, her darling explains why.

Britney Spears pregnant

Her reaction to Britney Spears’ pregnancy captured on video

In any case, Britney Spears who posed naked recently, can count on the support of those close to her. “Congratulations sis!! I’m so excited for you!! I like You !!! » wrote Paris Hilton under her Instagram post. And even her ex-husband Kevin Federline with whom she is not on very good terms, sent her a note through her lawyer on NBC News : “He wishes her the best, for a happy and healthy pregnancy. He congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they embark on the exciting path of parenthood.”

And among the many reactions that followed the announcement of her pregnancy, that of her ex Justin Timberlake went viral! As he walks down the street with a friend, a paparazzi calls out to him. And he immediately asks her: “What do you think of Britney Spears’ pregnancy? “Visibly very upset, the singer summons him to leave!