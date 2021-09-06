his ex Raffaello Follieri reveals some background to their breakup

Raffaello Follieri go back to talking about the relationship with Annie Hathaway, finished in June 2008. In an interview for the Daily Wall, the Italian fixer reveals that he was dumped by the Hollywood star with a call of just 10 minutes .. on the same day as his arrest. “That night, Annie phoned me from Los Angeles, where she was giving interviews,” Raffaello recalled.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds reveals his seduction techniques: “I begged her” | READ more

“I remember Annie’s last words were: ‘I will Always Love You‘and then he hung up. It was 2 am on June 24, 2008. At 6 am I was arrested. I haven’t talked to her anymore ”. The two dated for four years before the breakup. “I never, never, never spoke to her again,” explains the man. “I think it did a career choice. He decided to save his career… I have no hard feelings. You can see it in my eyes. I have no anger, but I have been injured“.

Justin and Hailey Bieber: baby on board? | READ

Loading... Advertisements

Business man with interests all over the world, ex-boyfriend of actress Anne Hathaway, high-ranking friendships, offices in the Trump Tower, scammer who boasted contacts in Vatican, four years in prison in the United States, and then an interest in the world of football. Follieri spent 5 years behind bars for fraud but now the entrepreneur has rebuilt a life with his wife Konstantina.

Lady Gaga returns to jazz: the last time with Tony Bennett | READ more

Anne Hathaway ex-boyfriend: the actress has moved on and has a romantic story with her husband

Anne, on the other hand, is now married to Adam Shulman, from whose marriage two children were born. For some years now, one has been hovering over Adam and Anne romantic story, born from the marked resemblance between the actor and the portrait of William Shakespeare. What makes millions of fans dream is the fact that the wife of the famous poet was called Anne Hathaway. In one of Shakespeare’s writings, one can also read: “Life is too short to love you in just one. I promise to look for you in the next one “. Thus, everyone has dreamed that the two ancient lovers are found again when Adam and Anne fell in love.