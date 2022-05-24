his ex-wife makes a drastic decision

By Solene S.



– Published on May 24, 2022 at 10:38

The tensions between Jesse Williams and his ex-wife continue to grow. Besides, Aryn Drake-Lee has made a radical decision.

Between Jesse Williams and his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, it’s war. Moreover, the mother of the family has not said her last word and has decided to fire her divorce lawyer. She later informed the court that she planned to represent herself in her battle to increase her child support paymentsas reported by the media RadarOnline. His decision to change his strategy comes weeks after suffering a huge loss in court.

The interpreter of Jackson Avery paid $ 40,000 a month for the two children he shares with his ex. However, this amount was set based on the salary he earned from Grey’s Anatomy. By leaving this role, he lost a substantial salary. At the end of 2021, Jesse Williams therefore filed a sealed statement explaining his disastrous financial situation. He asked for a reduction in his alimony. The court ended up siding with Jesse and temporarily reduced her child support payments to $6,000.

Jesse Williams’ ex-wife continues to fight

A decision that angered Aryn Drake-Lee. She argued that Jesse Williams’ decision to quit a well-paying job meant that he was selfish and put his own needs before his children. Instead of the $6 million he made in 2019, he now only gets $1,600 a week for his Broadway performance in the play take me out. The ex-spouses are due in court next August to fight for a permanent support order. Aryn Drake-Lee will demand alone, and without the help of a lawyer, that the amount of child support be considerably increased. Will she win? Case to follow!