his FaceTime with Cristiano Ronaldo challenges the Web

Not long ago, the famous Marseille unveiled a story that surprised a lot of Internet users. We can see Benji Samat in full FaceTime with the famous football player Cristiano Ronaldo. And he made a request that was unexpected to say the least. We show you!

Benji Samat wins his boxing fight against Dylan Thiry

Benji Samat is not the kind of candidate to do too much. Indeed, often very discreet about his daily life, the young man nevertheless surprised the Web a few months ago by accepting a boxing fight against Dylan Thiry. The latter took place in Marseille, and it was the famous Marseille player who won the clash after only a few weeks of training.

Very soon after his victory, Benji spoke about this famous fight: “Yesterday I had a good day, because I knew I had nothing to lose. Arrived at the locker room, I thought I had a lump in my stomach but not at all” he explains.

The one who will soon be a dad to add: ” I said to myself that he was the one who had the most to lose because he proposed octagons with larigot. He was keen to get off to a good start on this new life path. For me it was a challenge and may the best win. With only a month of preparation, I started boxing on March 9th. He had been training for a year. The outsider. Never sell the bear skin before you kill it. It was a lesson for all the people who lack humility, even though I know it’s his character who is like that..

Benji Samat, his FaceTime call with Cristiano Ronaldo does not go unnoticed!

Then to conclude: “The whole stadium was booing him, he got injured in the first minutes, and he kept his head held high. For that alone, he is a great gentleman. (…) He didn’t let go; he fought to the end. Cheer. (…) All the people who criticized us, we showed you that we were there. In the ring, it was two boxers who clashed, there was no gift”

But recently, Benji Samat (whose darling recently opened up about taboo subjects) once again surprised the Web by revealing the very special FaceTime call he had with the famous player. Soccer Cristiano Ronaldo. Indeed, in a screen that he shared on his Instagram account, we can see a video call between the Marseille reality TV candidate, and the famous footballer, with the caption of the image: “ Sign to OM brother. “Did Benji Samat ask Cristiano Ronaldo to join Olympique de Marseille? In any case, the two young men seem to get along well, and even if we are not likely to see the player at OM anytime soon, it seems that Benji Samat did not miss the opportunity to make a request. which must surely have been close to his heart.