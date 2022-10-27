his facial spasm could be a symptom of this disease

The images of Katy Perry’s droopy eye surprised fans and Internet users who flooded the web with more or less far-fetched theories. A symptom that may be the sign of a rare disease…

The images have gone around the web. Known among other things for her colorful shows, Katy Perry made fans’ hearts beat faster with the sounds of his extensive discography at a concert in Las Vegas on October 24. But between two songs, part of the pop singer’s face was found like paralyzed.

The tired eye of Katy Perry

Indeed, as can be seen in this TikTok video that was seen near 20 million times, her right eye begins to droop convulsively, giving a robotic impression to the pop singer’s face. In the images, the artist fights against his eyelid which keeps closing and pulls his temples to reactivate his eye which closes indefatigably.

If some Internet users assume a false eyelash accident (may be too heavy for the singer despite the wax) this symptom may also be a sign of a rare disease named amblyopiaor lazy eye syndrome (“lazy eye” for bilinguals).

But then what is this disease? First, we speak of amblyopia when there is a difference in vision between the two eyes. It is a developmental anomaly. within the eye-brain communication system.

What is “lazy eye” disease?

According to specialists, the “lazy” eye would then need a certain amount of signals to be processed by the nervous system. He will therefore simply choose to ignore them, and go back to sleep.

This syndrome can unfortunately go further and ultimately lead to a progressive loss of vision in this eye. And can even become irreversible !

Amblyopia can be caused by several factors. These include strabismus, refractive disorders (strong myopia, strong astigmatism, etc.) or ocular morphological abnormalities such as congenital glaucoma.

