his father came home from the hospital!

Shakira credit:Bang Showbiz

Shakira’s father is discharged from hospital. William Chadid suffered from a bad fall at the end of May but the interpreter of “Hips don’t lie” wanted to reassure his fans on his social networks.

In a video posted to Instagram, the star said, “My dad is out of hospital and is already home on the mend. Thank you for sending us so much love.”

This good news comes just days after the singer worried her fans by appearing in an ambulance. She then reassured Internet users by silencing the rumors that she suffered from an anxiety attack following her separation from Gerard Pique.

On Twitter, the star posted a message to her fans which can only have greatly relieved them.

“I get a lot of messages of concern after being seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently. I wanted to let you know that these photos were taken last weekend,” she explained, before continuing: “My Father unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in the ambulance which took us to the hospital, where he is now recovering.”

As a reminder, Shakira and Gerard Pique announced their separation a few days ago in a press release.