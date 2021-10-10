He is a beloved actor, and has been the star of successful films: do you know who his father is?

Impossible not to love the actor in the picture, was the star of major successful films. It dragged us as only a few know how to do in the plot of the film The Answer is in the Stars, in 2015. Scott Eastwood is a beloved American actor.

Read also Squid Game, who is the 067 player pickpocket: from supermodel to actress, the story of HoYeon Jung

He began his career playing small roles such as Flags of Our Fathers, Gran Torino and Invictus – The invincible. In 2014 he was in the cast of the war film Fury. He starred opposite Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron, in Fast & Furious 8, in 2017. Today he is beloved and very famous, but perhaps, not everyone knows that the actor is the son of a movie star. Let’s find out who his father is.

Also follow our INSTAGRAM channel to keep up to date: we give away scoops, memes and lots of entertainment! Click here

Loading... Advertisements

Beloved actor, do you know who his father is? He is a movie star

Scott Eastwood is an American actor beloved and very famous all over the world. He began his career in the world of cinema with small roles. In 2014 he joined the cast of the war film Fury, and the following year he was chosen as the protagonist of the beautiful film The Answer is in the Stars, a novel by Nicholas Sparks of the same name.

Read also Kerem Bursin today is linked to Hande Ercel, but do you know who his ex-girlfriend is? It is very famous!

Its popularity is immense. But do you know that his father is a movie star? Does the surname Eastwood remind you of anything? Well yes, Scott is the son of Clinton Eastwood. American actor, director, film producer and composer, he is one of the most famous and representative figures of international cinema.

Perhaps, few know that Scott himself, when he auditioned for the film America Sniper, was rejected by his father, then director of the film. Do you, looking at father and son, notice any similarities?