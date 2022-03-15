“His father is in intensive care”

Paty Christmas devastated by her father’s health | Instagram

Paty Navidad reappears and shares devastating news about the health of her father, who she mentioned is in “intensive therapy”.

In full program, actressPaty Navidad, cried in the middle of the live program when addressing her father’s health during the second week of the reality show: “Music Battles Mexico“, from TV Azteca, the host also shared:

I have faith that God is going to leave it to us, the former “Miss Sinaloa” contestant would indicate.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE TWITTER POST.

Paty Christmas devastated by her father’s health. Photo: Capture Instagram



Mr. Jesús Navidad Molina would be in a very serious condition, a reason that led him to enter intensive care, so his situation was very delicate, something that patty christmas she was dismayed.

After the former participant of “Miss Sinaloa“She was questioned about her father, she could not help but shed some tears when sharing her father’s state of health.

@PatyNavidad_MX reveals that her father is struggling between life and mu3rt3 due to a heart attack…

The too”Mexican singer“He expressed to the contestant that he understands what happened because she asks God a lot that her father can continue to live” and I also know and have faith that God is not going to leave them, thank you… All the best for your daddy ” He stated on the live show.

It did not take long for users of social networks to dedicate messages of good d3s3os to the family of the “originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa”, Ana Patricia Navidad Lara.

Netizens asked for the health of the man, in addition to admiring the professionalism of the Mexican singer for working with the best enthusiasm despite the family situation in which she finds herself.

It should be remembered that Paty Navidad became the target of comments and accusations after issuing and commenting on the current v1rus, which she contracted in the midst of her participation in the past MasterChef program.