His father, personal problems … New revelations on the transfer of Neymar

While he has been at Paris Saint-Germain for more than five years now, Neymar’s transfer from FC Barcelona remains the most expensive in history and continues to be talked about even today. The newspaper El Mundo published new revelations in this case, claiming in particular that, at first, the father of the Brazilian wanted to see him stay at Barça.

In 2017, Paris Saint-Germain made an incredible move on the transfer market. The Parisians exercised the option to buy Neymar, set at €222m and offered the services of the Brazilian international. But the latter could very well have stayed at FC Barcelona, ​​​​it was also the wish of his father. El Mundo made new revelations in this case, information relayed by Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish newspaper relies on an email from Raúl Sanllehí, then director of football at Barça, to Josep Maria Bartomeu, president, and Òscar Grau, CEO of the club, dated July 31, three days before the transfer of Neymar .

” You can call me naive or crazy, but I’m not worried. I spent hours and hours with this man (Neymar’s father, editor’s note) and I think I know him well enough to know when he is bluffing and when he is telling the truth. In this case, I’m absolutely convinced, he showed me that he was on our side “, he would have confided. ” He never talked about asking for more money, he repeatedly asked me for help and to speak personally with his son. ” According to the information revealed in this email, Neymar would have liked to leave Barcelona because of ” personal issues “.

#exclusive🔵 Los últimos días de Neymar en el Barcelona: “El chico está mal, tiene muchos problemas personales” #Barçaleaks https://t.co/fJssrygiPy — EL MUNDO (@elmundoes) September 22, 2022

” The guy is in bad shape, he has a lot of personal problems »

Raúl Sanllehí continued: “ I told you all separately that the problem in this case was the player’s head. The guy is in bad shape, he has a lot of personal problems, he is very confused and very vulnerable. So he mistakenly thought that by running away from Barcelona he would also be running away from his problems (when instead he should face them and not leave). I spoke to him directly, several times, I made him cry more than once and he confessed to me more than once that he was lost. The teammates were amazing, they supported him until the end (but in the end they had enough, like me, like all of us). »

Neymar’s father would then have seen the revelations concerning his son’s signing bonus for his new contract as a ploy by FC Barcelona to put him under pressure. ” I’ve had a lot of trouble with the father the past few weeks. I talked for hours and hours. I assure you that he was with us, until the last two or three days, when, through and through, he felt betrayed when, the day before the game in Miami, the question of the signing bonus pending has been published »says Raúl Sanllehí. “He interpreted that the club disclosed it to put pressure on him (and even took it as a threat). And that’s when we started losing her. »