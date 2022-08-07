his father’s killer sentenced to just 1 year in prison

We finally know the sentence of Charles Polevich, the killer of father Nicki Minaj. After pleading guilty to hit-and-run and tampering with evidence, the author of crime was sentenced to 1 year in prison as well as a $5,000 fine and a 6 month license suspension.

As a reminder, on February 12, 2021 Charles Polevich hit Robert Maraj while he was walking on Long Island, before fleeing without calling the emergency services. The rapper’s father succumbed to his injuries the next day at the age of 64.

A sentence too light for the family

Although Polevich pleaded guilty, several people were upset at the sanction placed on the latter. Starting with Carol Maraj, mother of Nicki Minaj and widow of Robert, overwhelmed with grief as she believes Charles Polevich left her husband “like a dog in the street”. We imagine that it is also an upheaval for Nicki Minaj who had sadly expressed herself on the death of her father:

“I can say this was the most devastating loss of my life.”

A real slap for the family but also for the prosecutors who also consider the sanction far too light.

But also for prosecutors

Indeed, Polevich risked up to 7 years in prison but the prosecutors requested between 1 and 3 years. Brendan Brosh, the spokesperson for the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office, spoke out and claimed that these prosecutors deemed the decision too lenient in view of the incident. However, Nassau County Judge Howard Sturim said that the sentence could not exceed 1 year of imprisonment after the killer pleads guilty.