his first Marvel audition was for Doctor Doom!

From the pages of the new volume behind the scenes The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is revealed that before making his cinecomic debut with Iron Man by Jon Favreau, the superstar Robert Downey Jr. was interested in the role of Doctor Doom.

This was revealed by Favreau himself, quoted in the volume: the director of Iron Man And Iron Man 2, who in the Marvel Cinematic Universe also plays the character of Happy (recently revised in the trailer for Spiderman No Way Home), revealed that before landing the role of Tony Stark Robert Downey Jr. had already met Marvel, since in the past he had been interested in the role of Doctor Doom, the famous villain of the Fantastic Four. “Marvel had already met Robert long before Iron Man. If I remember correctly, it was to play Doctor Doom“.

The director does not specify it clearly but the reference is undoubtedly a Fantastic Four by Tim Story, released a few years before Iron Man: in the end the role of Doctor Doom was assigned to Julian McMahon, but the cinecomic today is not held in particular consideration either by the critics or by the fans, who instead are looking forward to the new reboot of the Fantastic Four in production at Marvel Studios.

However, Robert Downey Jr.’s passion for characters in armor remains: would you have liked to see him in the role of Doctor Doom? Tell us in the comments.