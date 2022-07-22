His fortune and the value of his properties and his private island

With her husband Jay-Z, she forms one of the most influential celebrity power couples.

BEyonce Knowles is one of music’s biggest stars, and his recently released album “Break My Soul” backs it up, as her fans are all over social media singing her latest songs.

She started her career in the popular group Destiny’s Child with whom she released her first album in 1998 resulting in immediate success.

Of the seven albums released by the group, five of them reached platinum status. Destiny’s Child has sold more than 50 millions discs in the world.

The band would eventually break up, but it only proved beneficial to Beyonce who has since released several successful albums and her fame has even led her to play roles in Hollywood .

Beyoncé Knowles various business ventures

Beyoncé married the rapper, music producer and businessman Jay Z a few years ago and the two managed to manage quite a valuable portfolio of assets around the world.

Knowles gave her husband a Bugatti Veyron Grand $2 million for his 41st birthday, fathers day 2012 she bought him a private jet of $40 million.

She has sponsorship deals with L’Oreal , Pepsi , American Express , Samsung , Ford , Direc TV among others.

She launched her own perfume in 2010 before expanding and creating six fragrance brands that have generated more than half a billion dollars in revenue since then.

Beyonce and her husband own a private island from $4 million to Bahamian .

The couple’s most expensive piece of real estate is their Bel Air mansion $88 million . It is estimated that they possess at least 150 million dollars worth of real estate in the USA .

What is Beyoncé’s net worth?

The pop singer and actress has a net worth of 500 million million according to Celebrity Net Worth, but this number is constantly increasing thanks to her excellent investment and entrepreneurial skills alongside her husband Jay Z .

It is estimated that she earns approximately $80 million during a year of touring.