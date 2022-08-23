His friends played a prank on him and what they found on an X-ray scared the doctors

What started as a party ended up in a hospital and could have serious consequences for the health of a man who thought he was safe among friends. The incident took place in Gujarat, considered to be the westernmost state in India, but where drinking alcohol is penalized for being seen as “harmful to health”.”, just like drugs. Although it could be a measure considered exaggerated, the authorities defend it because it has been reflected in a lower rate of alcoholism and domestic violence.

In this context, a party that involved alcohol abuse was the beginning of a sad anecdote for a 45-year-old man who worked in a textile company in that region. According to the factual report, the victim’s friends abused him and took advantage of his drunken unconsciousness to insert a metal cup into his rectumeverything would have been a joke that went very far.

An Indian man was the victim of a bad prank from his friends and ended up in hospital after discovering a metal cup in his rectum dailystar.co.uk/ – dailystar.co.uk/

The man even traveled to his hometown instead of being treated in Surat, Gujarat, and the object, 15 centimeters long and 8 centimeters in diameter, was in his body for ten days. The affected had not wanted to report the fact for fear of being judged, despite the fact that he had not been able to evacuate due to the obstruction and was already experiencing severe stomach pains. According to local media information, his relatives took him to the hospital when his stomach began to swell and the risk of an infection grew. But he didn’t reveal the location of the vessel to the medical team until imaging studies uncovered it.

An X-ray, made at the MKCG Medical College And Hospital, located in the city of Brahmapur, showed the severity of the obstruction. when the cup was found in his intestine. Although the doctors tried a less invasive method, they had to resort to surgery to avoid causing more problems because his health condition was serious at that time. After two and a half hours of work, during which time they cut a part of the intestine, they managed to extract the cup and save the patient’s life.

The latest medical reports indicated that the man is stable and with a connected colostomy bag. He will spend four to five days in the hospital to verify his correct evolution.but the expectation is that in a short time he will return to his routine.

Timely medical intervention saved the life of the man who waited several days before reporting symptoms of intestinal obstruction shutterstock – Shutterstock

This is the most recent news of such incidents. A few months ago, in Brazil, a 54-year-old man went to seek medical attention for severe stomach pain and nausea, the reason surprised the doctors because they did not know the details. An X-ray revealed the presence of a five pound exercise dumbbell between the subject’s colon and rectum.

For your good luck, went to the hospital on time, before the object caused fatal damage and, after a maneuver by the medical team, they managed to save him. The man left the place without major complications to continue with his life.