his games would be canceled

It is the solution that no one would like to arrive at, but it is starting to be a scenario to be taken into account. The exclusion from the Salernitana championship is a possibility: the deadline of 15 December, set by the trustees, has passed without any concrete offers having arrived. The fundamental date remains, today, that of 31 December: it is the deadline by which the Campania club must be sold to avoid what would still be a fool. The issue is being brought to the attention of the FIGC and the Lega Serie A, which is why news in the next few hours cannot be ruled out, even if an extension appears unlikely. What would happen, however, if it really came to the exclusion of the championship?

The NOIFs speak for themselves. The reference, as always in these cases, is the Federal Internal Organizational Rules. In particular, article 53, which regulates the hypotheses of “renunciation of the race and withdrawal or exclusion of companies from the Championship”. Specifically, paragraph 3 provides verbatim: “If a club withdraws from the Championship or is excluded for any reason, all the matches played during the relevant championship have no value for the ranking, which is formed without taking into account the results of the tenders of the company renouncing or excluded “. Basically, all the games that have seen Salernitana involved would be canceled: a problem especially for those who beat the Campania region, since in this way the three points won would be subtracted. To understand what would happen in terms of the top scorers and the disciplinary sanctions (yellow cards or red cards) imposed on the opposing players in the matches in question: the NOIFs do not dwell on this aspect, which is the responsibility of the League, even if it is probable that the sponge would cover the championship as a whole.

The previous ones: Matera and Pro Piacenza. The confusion on the subject arises from the fact that the aforementioned legislation has recently been updated. In particular, up to the 2018/2019 season, the NOIF provided for two different hypotheses, depending on whether the team was excluded before or after the conclusion of the first round. In that year, the exclusions of Matera and Pro Piacenza from the Serie C championship led, however, to a paradoxical scenario, albeit in two different groups: for the Lucanians, the defeat was arranged at the table in all the games still to be played, “saving” hence the results of those who had faced them previously. While for the Emilians, who had not completed the first round, all matches were canceled. Precisely these two precedents led the FIGC to intervene, choosing the current solution and therefore the cancellation of all the matches, played and to be played. As if the excluded club had never participated in the championship.

How the ranking would change. To “benefit” from the exclusion of Salernitana, a scenario – it should be repeated – to date all to be verified, would be above all the teams that lost against Campania. Only two, and both in the race for salvation: Genoa and Venice, the only ones in Serie A not to have scored at least one point against Salernitana. Ligurians and lagoons would “recover” three points on some direct competitors: Spezia, Udinese and Sampdoria, all victorious over Salernitana. While Cagliari – and Verona – “only” one. Obviously, in safety, of the remaining nineteen teams only two should run to avoid relegation. And Salernitana? On a theoretical level, it should start from Excellence, but the supernumerary membership in Serie D in these cases is almost certain, as long as you find who is aiming for the club. But let’s not go too far with the forecasts.