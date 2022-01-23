his grandson River died at just eleven months

Sharon Stone River’s grandson died at the age of just 11 months. The actress invited her fans to pray for the baby. Tragic news for Sharon Stone and her family. Grandson River died at the age of only 11 months. River Stone was the youngest son of Patrick, the brother of the actress, and his wife Tasha.

The actress officially disclosed the news by posting a video on Instagram. As a caption, Sharon Stone simply entered her grandson’s name, date of birth and date of death, without providing further details for the time being.

A few days before the tragedy, the actress shared a very touching photo of an intubated child in the hospital, posting the following message: “My grandson and godson River Stone was found in his crib with multi-organ failure. Please pray for him. We need a miracle.”

SHARON STONE DID NOT ATTEND THE DOLCE & GABBANA SHOW. In the days leading up to the tragedy, Sharon Stone was in Venice, Italy, to take part in a photo shoot and a Dolce & Gabbana commercial, before dedicating herself to the fashion show that was to be held in Piazza San Marco. After learning the news, however, the actress immediately flew to the United States. Sharon Stone has received condolences from many of her peers, including Selma Blair, Andie MacDowell and Will & Grace actor Sean Hayes.

Many other VIPs attended the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show: Jennifer Lopez, Monica Bellucci, Kourtney Kardashian, with mother Kris Jenner and boyfriend Travis Barker of Blink-182, Christian Bale, Puff Daddy, Kitty Spencer, grandson of Lady Diana, Heidi Klum, Bebe Rexha, Ciara, Luis Fonsi, Ozuna, Doja Cat, Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel. During the official presentation of the collection, the two designers had announced the absence of the Stone.

Over the past year, many of Sharon Stone’s loved ones have suffered from a variety of health problems. COVID-19, for example, hit his sister Kelly, who already suffers from lupus, and caused the death of Eileen Mitzman, whom Stone called his “adoptive grandmother.” Mother Dorothy, on the other hand, has had two heart attacks in recent years. River’s mother, Tasha, also had health problems.