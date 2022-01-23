“His head is a jungle” – Corriere.it

Gasperini: «It is not easy for psychologists and psychiatrists and even less so for us. We hope you find satisfaction in the field “

The demons are back and this time, it seems, they risk being even more scary. After missing the match against Venezia due to disqualification (round of 16 of the Coppa Italia, 12 January), Josip Ilicic he was not called up for either the match against Inter (Sunday, January 16) or for the match on Saturday January 22 with Lazio. An important absence for Atalanta, but that of the Slovenian is once again a malaise that goes beyond the issues of the field. A nightmare already experienced in 2020, during the first devastating wave of Covid, which hit Bergamo in a tragic way. His psychophysical condition is once again delicate: «I don’t like talking about this situation, we are all waiting for it, his situation has ups and downs and at this moment he has had some problems again. But he always has a willingness to leave. There is a person and the player. At the moment the best thing is to leave him alone and speak little », the story of Gian Piero Gasperini in the post match with Lazio to Dazn’s microphones. He then added to Sky: «We had a relationship with Josip for many years, experiencing many happy situations on the pitch. He is very proactive, he is an absolutely normal person, our head is a jungle. It is not easy for psychologists and psychiatrists and even less so for us. We hope that you will find satisfaction at the camp, he has never been as busy as this year, I have never seen him like this. As a person we expect it all our life ». Finally: «As a player the situation is unpredictable, I certainly cannot give an answer if the doctors don’t know. I am speaking this time and I will not speak of it again, because it is a delicate thing ».