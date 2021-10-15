his health condition in danger

Chris Hemsworth, a well-known Hollywood actor, confessed to being the victim of a back injury. What happened?

Chris Hemsworth achieved international notoriety thanks to the role of the god of thunder Thor in the films of Marvel Cinematic Universe. In his career we remember some admirable interpretations: in the film Rush, Snow White and the Hunter and Heart of the Sea – The origins of Moby Dick. Lately he is again the protagonist of the film in the saga that made him famous, the fourth Thor film: Love and Thunder. An unpleasant event happened on the set of this film. Now for him we talk about a surgical operation.

Chris Hemsworth, back injury: how is he doing?

Well, during the filming of the fourth film of the well-known saga, Chris would have suffered a back injury. According to what was also reported by the Daily Mail, the actor had been suffering from severe back pain for days, in fact he had to go to the Gold Coast hospital in Queensland. Unfortunately, little is known about his physical condition, but it does not seem to be something particularly serious. Due to severe pain, a specialist gave him cortisone. Probably this pain could be due to some physical effort he had to make in the film. We’ll see if back surgery is needed.

In fact lately he has been training a lot to stay in shape for both the role of Thor, than for that of the wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, which he will play in an upcoming biopic. Chris he confessed that it is not the first time that something like this has happened to him. Well, even the invincible god of thunder accuses the ills. Fans need not worry as he’s already back in top shape in action.