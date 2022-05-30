his hilarious technique for climbing the steps goes viral (VIDEO)

In the Kardashian family, the eldest of the siblings said “Yes” to her darling. It was in Italy, in Portofino, that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, drummer of the rock band Blink 182, got married. For the occasion, the guests and witnesses had put on their most beautiful outfits, like Kendall Jenner. A sumptuous dress that prevented him from climbing stairs properly.

Kendall Jenner’s surprising technique for climbing the stairs

For the marriage of the eldest of the family, nothing was left to chance. If the bride’s outfit made everyone agree, the outfits of the Jenner and Kardashian sisters were scrutinized carefully. If Kendall Jenner’s long floral-print sheath dress was a hit with fashionistas, its practicality left something to be desired. Kylie Jenner captured a hilarious moment when Hailey Baldwin’s best friend tries to climb the stairs, despite her too tight dress.

We thus discover Kendall Jenner climbing the stairs of the castle the Brown Castillofeet… duck. Step by step, staggeringly, the model tries somehow to climb the steps that separate her from the rest of the assembly. The young woman has also dropped her shoes with vertiginous heels to put on a pair of flat sandals. Much more practical for climbing the steps of the castle!

Ngl this might be my favorite part of the wedding weekend 🤣 [📸: @KylieJenner] pic.twitter.com/TdJd8RCTUp — MTV UK (@MTVUK) May 23, 2022

Kendall Jenner in the arms of her new companion

A caustic episode which did not fail to be talked about on social networks. Despite this small difficulty, the wedding continued in full swing and the guests enjoyed themselves. Kendall Jenner was able to count on the presence of his new companion, Devin Booker. The young basketball player, very popular in the United States, has therefore entered the incredible Kardashian/Jenner family.

Will the couple’s fans, who are already numerous, be able to see it in the new episodes of The Kardashian, on Disney +? For the time being, the information has not circulated.