his house is on fire, man keeps playing on the PlayStation

It seems that the cause of the fire was the Bolognese sauce which, left to cook unattended, was about to catch fire. The smoke detector therefore triggered the alarm, making the firefighters rush. To their immense amazement, upon their arrival they found the man who, despite the smoke and their presence, was continuing to play his video game with great attention and enthusiasm.

Several passersby had contacted the emergency number because smoke had come out of a window in the apartment building and the smoke alarm had been heard outside the house. The firefighters entered the house with respirators and managed to gain access to the apartment, from which, according to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, “thick streams of smoke were already emanating, so much so that the view was already severely limited and the furniture it could only be discerned vaguely. “

The tenant was not in the least worried about what happened, so much so that he remained sitting on the television while continuing to play on his console, although it is not clear which game fascinated him so much. The man, fortunately unharmed, was then escorted out of his apartment thanks to the prompt intervention of his (still incredulous) rescuers.

