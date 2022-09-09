his idea was vetoed – Publimetro Chile

Johnny Depp He has not stopped being targeted after years of trials with Amber Heard to prove his innocence after being singled out for violating her. In April, the jury finally appealed in his favor, helping the actor get his career back on track.

At the end of August, Depp had a special participation during the MTV Video Music Awards and it is that although he was not physically present, his face was projected on the body of an astronaut who floated on stage. The actor made references to his unemployed status and joked that he “needed a job.”

“I just want you to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes… anything you need, whatever it is,” he said. “Oh, I’m also a dentist.”

Your participation divided opinions between those who showed their conditional support and those who allege that they should not give him so much space because although he won the trials, he was not declared innocent.

After his return to the public eye, many stories have emerged around the actor, especially about his participation in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga in which for more than five years he gave life to the enigmatic Captain Jack Sparrow.

A different Jack Sparrow than the one we know

Jack Sparrow Giphy

It’s no secret that Depp’s ideas about the character were initially controversial and that although some were accepted, others ended up being discarded without hesitation.

For example, his decision to be inspired by Keith Richards, the guitarist of the Rolling Stones, was incredibly fruitful. Depp took the artist’s style while adding his signature swagger. Curiously, he also tapped into some of the personality traits of Pepe Le Pew, the animated skunk from Warner Bros.

According to Depp, then-Disney CEO Michael Eisner and other executives didn’t like the version: “They couldn’t take it. They just couldn’t take it,” Depp said. “Top Tier Disney Characters [dijeron]: ‘What happens? Is he, you know, some kind of weird simpleton?’”

Also, they couldn’t understand why Depp was playing it so outlandishly. He said they asked him, “Are you drunk? By the way, is he gay?’ So I said to this woman who was from Disney, ‘But didn’t you know that all my characters are gay?’ Which really made him nervous.”

Eventually, Eisner apparently became so exasperated with Depp that he declared that he was “ruining the movie”, something he later regretted as the success was resounding.

Although agreements were always reached to involve him in the stage development of this, specifically the nose issue was highly questionable.

According to The ExpressHowever, one of Depp’s suggestions that was less enthusiastically received was that of his lack of a nose.

Yes, the actor wanted Jack to have no nose because he lost it in the war. This would add “comedy value,” as he put it. In his words, Captain Jack would “miss his nose and have a bloody wound in its place.”. This would lead to a constant fear of getting sick and dying from a cold or lung disease.

Despite losing this battle, Depp managed a phenomenal portrayal of the character and alongside his co-stars Keira Knightley, Orlando Bloom and Geoffrey Rush, he wowed the audience.

The actor has starred in more films of the saga such as Dead Man’s Chest, At World’s End, On Stranger Tides, and Dead Men Tell No Tales. Following the accusations of Amber Heard, Depp was banned from Disney.

During the trial, he was questioned about whether or not he would return to the franchise. in case they offered it to him, to which he answered a resounding no, that not even for 300 million dollars would he do it.