his incredible 5,000-calorie-a-day diet

Dwayne The Rock Johnson is among the most loved and most muscular Hollywood stars of all time: but what does he eat every day to be like this?

When it comes to sculpted abs, steel biceps and triceps, one cannot fail to mention Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, one of the most beloved characters of all time, in his United States and also internationally. The rock hard workouts must of course be backed up by one nutritious diet, caloric and hyper protein, to contribute to the construction of the remarkable mass muscle of the actor. Its, as you can easily imagine, is a very special diet and it is certainly not for everyone, but if you are curious to know how it can be like this muscled: here it is what he eats in one day The Rock.

The Rock’s 5,000-calorie diet

5 thousand calories distributed in 7 meals every day to support the hard and long workouts: this is what The Rock makes every day to be so sculpted and muscular and have that body that so many men envy. Of course, these are many calories but almost all of them derive from proteins and from vegetables, carbohydrates and sugars are reduced to practically zero and is the fish to win over the flesh.

Fish like the Cod and it mackerel, which are high in protein and low in fat, are present in almost all seven Johnson’s meals of the day that start with a first meal consisting of cod, eggs and oatmeal, a snack from 200grams from cod, potatoes sweets and vegetables. The third meal is dedicated to meat, chicken, rice white and again vegetables. The Cod, instead, come back in the fourth meal, along with rice, vegetables, and a teaspoon of fish oil. The fifth meal, on the other hand, is made up of steak, baked potatoes and spinach.

The Cod returns in the sixth meal but is the seventh and last to be the most varied: caseian in powder, omelette of egg whites, vegetables and 1 table spoon of omega-3 oil. This diet may seem exaggerated to some but for The Rock’s musculature it is more than enough, otherwise it certainly could not withstand such hard and frequent workouts and certainly could not show off that sculpted body that it has and that many envy.

