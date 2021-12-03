“His injury gives us great discomfort”

The Milan he must hurry back to running so as not to ruin the good things he has done so far. He knows it well Stefano Pioli, which after the 3-0 against the Genoa is now in front of one Salerno desperate for points. As with everyone, the intense period is proving to be a source of serious injuries even at home Milan, with the stop of Simon Kjaer which will greatly affect the plans for the Rossoneri season. The technician of the Milan Stefano Pioli recently took the floor at the press conference to present this delicate match that will lead the Rossoneri to the San Siro match against Liverpool decisive for the passage of the group of Champions League.

Milan, Stefano Pioli close to Kjaer: the company’s plans

Obviously one of the topics of the day concerns the terrible injury of Simon Kjaer, that in the first minute of the match with Genoa suffered a knee ligament injury, which will force him to remain in the pits probably for the whole season. Here are his words:

“We lived his injury with great despair, we know the qualities of the player and the depth of the person. His presence in the team is very important for charisma, personality and knowing how to say things at the right time. We are very close to Simon, we are worried about him, but also aware that everything will be fine and that we will overcome these difficulties because he is a strong person “.

Now for the Milan it will therefore be necessary to return to the market, but only if the purchase raises the level of the squad available to Pegs:

“If his long injury is confirmed, it is clear that I believe that an intervention will be needed, but we will do it only to try to improve the team: it is worth changing to improve. The company, in case, will be ready “.

Milan, Stefano Pioli presents the match against Salernitana: “Get used to close encounters”

After the chapter Kjaer, Pegs move on to talk about the match, the fifth in 13 days:

“We got used to these close encounters, we have our timelines. Times are always short, but we have studied our opponents well, to recover energy and to prepare well for this match. Tomorrow’s match is important to give continuity. We have another chance for. show that we are a strong team. The opponent is difficult, very annoying in the non-possession phase, they come to you with aggression and conviction. It will be a match that we want to do well. The key is to manage possession well with speed to find the solutions to overcome such a compact defense ”.

The Milan, at least to hear Pegs, has a weakness compared to its competitors: it always needs to play to the maximum. This is his thought:

“There are different teams: we must always go to a thousand per hour. It’s our way of playing and we love it; it requires a lot of energy and a lot of mental intensity, which makes us go beyond our limits and the difficulties of the matches. To play well we have to go fast, managing the ball with speed; when we fail, we rely on individual play and Sundays are not always the best possible. It is the collective that must support the single player ”.

Also Stefano Pioli then he lashes out against the density of the calendar that is damaging I do not put down the physical integrity of the players:

“We play too much, it is evident. The health of the players is strongly at risk and applies to everyone. When it comes to turnover it is not a turnover – which for me does not exist, for me they are all owners – it becomes inevitable: we must necessarily let the players breathe from a physical and mental point of view. It is difficult to understand how to fix the calendar ”.

Milan, Stefano Pioli and individuals: trust in Diaz and Leao

“I went through the most difficult months, especially at the beginning. Then if you train at the Milan all months are difficult, but that’s right because we’ve raised the bar and that’s what we wanted. But then: who would have thought we could lose with Fiorentina And Sassuolo, with all due respect to them. All matches are difficult ”. This is the comment of Pegs at the moment Milan, a moment in which many players are growing even beyond expectations:

“For Leao it is the right path, he wants to do it; he must insist on having more presence and malice in the air, playing with strength and conviction with his qualities. Pellegri he is well: he is available as well as Ibra, we will see what choices to make. Kalulu he has personality, he must improve a lot because he is young. His baggage is not yet so full of notions: he has to understand some situations on the pitch. The fact that he can play well in two roles helps us a lot. Saelemaekers And Messias they have different characteristics. Both can play well between the lines, but the important thing is to continue working with this availability; in addition to the two pure attackers, the others must be. Diaz has the qualities to make the through ball, it must be very dangerous. It is there that we can afford to make mistakes and it is in those plays we have to force: if we do the right thing we solve the games ”.

Finally a comment on the match with Liverpool, given that there is a risk that attention will shift to this very important challenge:

“There is no need for my intervention, I know them. We are not coming from 13 consecutive victories, but from some difficulties in the league. We have to stay there, approach the game well. We will encounter difficulties that we will have to overcome with the quality of the game. I always motivate the team, sometimes in front of the camera, other times in the locker room “.

