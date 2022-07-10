His insurer asks not to pay damages to Johnny Depp

The jury in the case of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard not only considered that the actress of Aquaman He had committed deliberate but also malicious defamation, so New York Marine wants the judge to declare that, based on the policy and the law, it is not responsible for paying damages to the 36-year-old star.

STILL LOOKING FOR A WAY OUT:

Amber recently admitted she could understand people calling her and her ex-husband “Hollywood brats” for taking their differences to court, but insisted there was much more to the case than an ex-couple airing their dirty laundry in public. .

While Amber Heard seems to be up to her neck in water in the face of the difficult scenario that it represents for her to pay the sum of more than 10 million dollars that the jury imposed on her in the trial that Johnny Depp promoted and won for defamation, it seems that the actress is seeking by all means to divert attention from that issue and focus it on the behavior that both she and her ex-husband showed when they brought their “personal issues” to the authorities.