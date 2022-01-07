“His interests are more important than the country”

“Democracy has held, Trump a loser who lies” “Not even during the civil war this thing happened. In this sacred place democracy was attacked, a brutal attack, but the people resisted, the democracy held”, added the American president pointing out that “Donald Trump did nothing during the ‘siege of Congress. He did not accept that he had lost, he was a loser, but his ego is too strong, so he tried to rewrite history, weaving a web of lies to the detriment of the country’s interests “.

“America will not have an autocratic drift, resoluteness in defense of the vote” “We are in a decisive moment in history in America and in the world, there is a challenge between democracy and autocracy, see China and Russia. They say that democracy is too slow to solve today’s problems and they bet that America will become like them. But we will never be – Biden later said -. The lies that have driven the anger that has brought those people here require our firmness and resolve in defending the right to vote and to have votes counted “.

Harris: “Let Americans be united in defending democracy” Before the American president, his deputy, Kamala Harris, had spoken, stating: “January 6 was an assault on democracy in which the attackers attempted not only to destroy the building and the lives of parliamentarians but the values, ideas and institutions that generations of Americans have conquered and defended with blood. ” The vice president then called on the Americans to “unite to defend democracy”.

Trump: “Biden theater to hide its failure” Donald Trump’s response to the US president’s hard thrust was swift and succinct: his speech, Trump said, “is just political theater to distract Americans from his failure.”