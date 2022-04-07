his last album released 4 years ago, still hits the charts

This April 6, 2022 marks the fourth year since the release of the last album of Cardi B in 2018, Invasion of Privacy. The interpreter of Bodak Yellow announced in February 2021 that he wanted to release an album this year and declared that he had more than 50 tracks available, then declared that he wanted to take his time to release a new project. In any case, we saw nothing of that and we are still waiting.

Without a new album, Cardi dominates the charts

At the same time, the rapper is still a hit with Invasion of Privacy which saw all its titles certified platinum. In this project, there are 15 tracks and collabs of choice including Migos, the group of his darling Offset, SZA, Kelhani, J.Baldwin, Bad Bunny, Chance the Rapper, 21 Savage and YG. His hit I like it featuring J.Baldwin and Bad Bunny is also certified diamond disc, a performance for the artist who is the first female artist to have obtained 3 diamond discs.

In addition to these certifications, Bardi dominates the charts. Indeed, the 29-year-old singer becomes the first female artist to have her album in the Billboard 200 ranking for 4 consecutive years! Another great feat:

Cardi B has left the networks

We do not know if Cardi B will react on her networks since she deleted her Twitter account and her Instagram account also seems overrated. She made this decision based on the criticism and comments she received about her absence from the Grammys. In her last tweet she said: “I delete my Twitter. My God, I hate this p * damn fanbase of moron. You are morons. Are you insulting my kids because you thought I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t? P * damn”.

We hope to see her back on our timelines soon, especially if it’s to announce a new project.