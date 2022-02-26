his last game will be this Sunday against Platense

2022-02-26

The Ciclón leadership did not forgive the humiliating elimination from the Concacaf Champions League after go down thrashed 5-0 against Seattle Sounders .

“Through this communication, we inform you that after carrying out an in-depth analysis of the team, the Motagua Board of Directors informs that the coach Diego Martin Vazquez leaves the technical direction of our institution, where he will lead his last game for matchday #7 on Sunday, February 27 against Platense ”, begins the statement.

the era is over Diego Vazquez at Motagua . The club confirmed this Saturday via a statement that the Argentine will direct against Platense this Sunday his last game on the Ciclón bench.

Upon his arrival in the country from the United States, the Argentine said he had a contract and his wish was to reach 10 years on the bench of the Deep Blue, but that will not be fulfilled.

“We appreciate the commitment shown and his professionalism during his 8 years at the helm of our institution, valuing the enormous achievements made during his technical direction,” the letter adds.

Diego arrived in 2013 at the technical direction of Motagua and in these years he managed to add 5 more cups to the showcases of the capital team, making Olimpia tremble and forcing him to make investments. The club recognizes his achievements.

“Diego Vázquez always looked for the best for the club, giving his best effort in each training session and in each game, being 5 times champion, reaching 11 local tournament finals and 3 international finals”.

But the atmosphere in the club and the fans changed for Diego after falling in Seattle. Even after meeting followers went to the hotel to ask him out.

Finally, they wish you success in the future. “Motagua wishes coach Diego Vázquez much success in his future projects, we are sure that with that dedication and dedication parrots will come in his career. Motagua will always be his home, it has been an honor to work together”, he concluded.