his latest hit invites his fans to quit

Beyoncé’s latest hit is debated among economists. Beyoncé, the queen of R n ‘ B, known for her activism against racism, is making a comeback with her latest song, Break My Soul. But there on another theme of society, the malaise at work. Beyoncé calls on Americans to quit their jobs.

“I just left my job / Gonna find another motivation / Damn, they make me work too hard / Work at nine in the morning / Until five at night / They get on my nerves / I can’t no more sleep at night”. Here are some excerpts from the lyrics of Break My Soul.

47 million Americans quit in 2021

A title that largely echoes the “Great Resignation”. This post-Covid movement that has seen millions of Americans leave their jobs. 47 million Americans had resigned in 2021. However, should we give in to Beyoncé’s call today?

Economists discuss it. And they are shared. Yes, say some, you can quit your job because unemployment is low and employees are in a position of strength. No, say others because recession is looming. Some finally, with a teasing spirit, remember above all that Beyoncé is a multimillionaire businesswoman married to rapper Jay Z, himself a billionaire.

Not sure they’re in the best position to talk unemployment to a middle-class employee.

