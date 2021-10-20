his life in the series «Young Rock» – Corriere.it

A year ago Dwayne Johnson decided to sell the idea of ​​a television comedy about his life to the US channel NBC, sharing with his parents the news that their family story would make its debut on the small screen. A few days later, a heart attack caused by a blood clot killed The Rock’s father, Rocky Johnson, at the age of 75. His loss inevitably altered Young Rock’s light-hearted tone, said the US star, who plays himself in the series debuting on Tuesday, February 16.

A trio of actors plays Johnson at 10, 15 and 20 (Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu). I get emotionalwhen I talk about it, when I talk about my father and I think about it – said Johnson -. We had a complicated one, he was a complex man. The series was supposed to include the ups and downs of Johnson sr., But after his death his son decided to focus above all on his truly extraordinary ability to make everyone feel good. With a smile, he recalled Pap Rocky Johnson’s cheery greetings, including a favorite: Have you been working out ?.







Dwayne Johnson, who became The Rock thanks to wrestling, a dazzling legend who has won everything that can be won in a ring (nineteen titles in the course of his career, including ten world titles: eight times the WWF / E Championship and two the WCW World Heavyweight Championship) and acclaimed in sports halls from all over America, he probably got some of his talent and ambition from his father born in Nova Scotia, one of the first black champions to win a belt in World Wrestling Entertainment (that of couple champion, along with Tony Atlas. But he may also be indebted to his father for the spontaneous charm and warmth that make Dwayne Johnson endearing, despite his imposing build and box office star status with credits in the Fast and Furious and Jumanji franchises.

Generous and adorable, producer Nahnatchka Khan defined him Young Rock executive along with Johnson. collaborative, fun and willing to take risks. Much of the series is based on trust … and I trust him completely. Bradley Constant, who plays teenager Johnson, who wants girls, a bit of luck and a car, in his first major role. He just advised me to be myself. a very genuine and normal guy who lived an incredible life, of course said Constant, recalling the poverty that filled the ex-wrestler’s adolescence with many unpleasant chapters: the seven dollars he had to survive with for long periods; his mom’s foreclosed car; the sign hanging on the front door notifying him and his family of the eviction; the robberies to rich tourists intent on shopping among high-fashion shops and jewelers in Hawaii, where he lived at the age of ten, who made his name known to the Waikiki police; the trouble with the law in Nashville at 15; and moving to Miami at 18 to play for the college football team.

Young Rock structured around Johnson's depiction as a 2032 presidential candidate, a move the actor considered. Is it preparing America for its next chapter? Wednesday 10 February, at Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show, the star focused on this aspect of the show, telling how the idea was born. was our creator, Nahnatchka Khan, who is truly a brilliant woman. First of all, we worked out three eras in my life: when I was living here in Hawaii at ten, when at fifteen I was arrested several times and did things I shouldn't have done, and when I started putting my life back together. going to the University of Miami. Then she said: Well, eventually the audience wants to see you. How can we creatively insert you into the show ?.

Hence the idea of ​​the race for the White House, even if The Rock at first he was dubious. I don’t know, it seems too political, I said. And she: Well, think about it. There may indeed be people who want to see you running for president. So I went home, I talked to my wife Lauren about it, and she said: I think you should do this, it looks great. In the debut episode, the star is interviewed by Randall Park: in the NBC series, the actor and comedian plays himself as a reporter who follows the presidential campaign of Dwayne Johnson interviewing the candidate throughout the season, and allowing so to the public (and the voters) to know him better. Like the rest of the world, Park said, I’m a huge fan of The Rock. And the prospect of working with him, making jokes, was something I couldn’t let slip.



Actor and comedian Randall Park, 46, on the Young Rock series