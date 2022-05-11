His living room sank when he watched television: it was a narco-tunnel that collapsed in Sinaloa | News Univision Drug Trafficking

Martín Ríos, 26, remembers that he fell asleep watching television in an armchair in the living room of his house in Culiacán, in the Mexican state of Sinaloa. At about 3:30 a.m. this Tuesday, the young man got up inside a hole two and a half meters deep, without knowing what had happened.
“When I woke up I was in the hole. I felt what the branches were, the roots of the palm tree that we have out here,” he recounts in an interview with Noticias Univision. “When I reacted I was outside, I didn’t even know how I got out,” he says in amazement.
The armchair where the boy slept, a table, a vase and other furniture, which the neighbors helped to remove, also sank. An altar with religious images and objects remained in its place. “My nephews were the ones who noticed the noise, because it was a noise as if they had broken plates. I remember that I opened the door and went out,” Ríos continued.
The Sinaloa government reported that the sinkhole was formed by a narco-tunnel that was built under the house and that suddenly collapsed. The entrance to the passageway is in a nearby residence that was seized 11 years ago for being “escape routes for organized crime.”
The tunnel passes under at least eight houses and empties into a canal, a feature of others that the drug trafficker built in Culiacán. Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, founder of Sinaloa Cartel, as a method of escaping from the authorities.
In early 2014, Guzmán was placed in a safe house in that city that had a tunnel whose entrance was a bathtub and that connected with a pluvial channel. ‘El Chapo’ carried out this military operation, but He was captured days later at a condominium complex in Mazatlan.
“We had already forgotten”
Neighbors knew that the cartel had built a passageway under the houses on 18 de Febrero Street in the neighborhood of Juntas de Humaya, but no one was certain of his trajectory.
“We knew the tunnel was there, the soldiers secured it about 10 years ago here, about two houses, but they just covered up the entrance, but we didn’t know where it was going or anything,” said Ríos.
In those years he was a high school student who saw the soldiers who surrounded the house, who entered the tunnel with oxygen tanks, covered its entrance with cement and confiscated the house. But nobody worried about the situation of the houses where he passed.
Hilario Ríos, father of Martín Ríos, remembers that they dug up dirt from that house, “but I never imagined what it was.” Until the military operation on his street cleared up his doubts. “We had already forgotten. That (the tunnel) was made, but we did not know if it passed through here or elsewhere, ”he told Noticias Univision.
This man says he heard his son yell at him early Tuesday morning asking him to come out of the bedroom to see the hole that had formed in the room. “I thought it was a hole made by a rat.” His wife didn’t care either and told him: “I’ll be back in a while”. The sinkhole changed their plans to celebrate Mother’s Day.
Neighbors came to the house, now uninhabited, to help them. Later, police and Civil Protection officials showed up, who warned them that they should vacate the site. Ríos says that he objected: “But how am I going to get out? Where are you going to send me? Get me land and I’ll fill it in.”
The Ríos family is not the only one affected. A neighbor who asked to hide her identity told this medium that for eight years she had noticed breakdowns in the pipes in her house, until she linked them to the drug tunnel.
“It affected the entire pipe, because the pipe was hung. The castles of the house are fallen. The whole house is cracked,” she said in an interview. “We no longer sleep comfortably, thinking that the children could fall into the holes, that the house is going to collapse or it is going to fall on us. What are we going to do? Already with this that it is affected, it makes us very scared, ”she said.
Sinaloa Governor Rubén Rocha Moya said in a statement that he was committed to helping these neighbors and asked the state office of Public Works to assess the damage and fill in the tunnel “to prevent more landslides from being generated in this or other homes.” .
This Wednesday, personnel from the agency would inspect the trajectory of the tunnel, the statement said.
Hilario Ríos is grateful that no tragedy has occurred. His son only suffered minor blows to different parts of the body. “God save something happen there”, He says.