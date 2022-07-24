his lookalike even more sulphurous than J.Lo?

The American singer is more than ever in the spotlight. Alongside her husband and her twins Emme and Maximilian, the interpreter of the famous Ain’t your mama celebrates her fifty-third birthday, just 8 days after her marriage to Ben Affleck. The perfect opportunity for a personality to come out of the shadows in order to enter the light: Connie Pena.

Who is Connie Peña the official look-alike of Jennifer Lopez?

If this name is definitely not as famous as that of J.Loyet it is the identity of the official lookalike of Jennifer Lopez. If the resemblance between the two women is striking, they also have many points in common. Starting with their origins.

Daughter of a Peruvian father and a Mexican mother, Connie Pena grew up in Santa Ana, California. Mother of two children just like her counterpart, the Jennifer Lopez lookalike excels as a businesswoman, and pushes the doors of the show business at 21, thanks to his father who then entrusted him with the management of a nightclub First from Las Vegas, closed since 2014.

His many points in common with Jennifer Lopez

Passionate about Latin singing and dancing, Connie Pena went on stage many times before being spotted in 2011 by Papote Varet, one of the choreographers of the “American All Stars” company. It was during the Miss Mexico contest in Las Vegas that the latter was struck by her incredible resemblance to J.Lo. All in all, it was not until April 2018 that the Connie Pena’s life changes forever.

At the time, and already aware of the similarity of her features with the Bronx star, the Californian entrepreneur followed several physical preparations to pay tribute to her idol. And it is by walking the red carpet of Latin Billboard Awards that same year, Connie Pena creates hysteria with J.Lo fans and the international media. Therefore, the comparison is immediate. The young woman then becomes the double of the interpreter of Jenny from the block and is inspired by his style to find his own.

This June 25, 2022 again, the lookalike of the unique Jennifer Lopez made a very noticeable appearance at the El Infierno Cabaret from Las Vegas to Nevada. However, if nothing equals the real and original actress and singer, we must recognize that Connie Pena is working hard to reproduce the looks news Mrs. Affleck.

From the mythical Versace “jungle dress” that Jennifer Lopez wore on February 23, 2000, to her stage outfits, through her tight dresses and her signature ponytail hairstyles… The resemblance to her look-alike is unmistakable . Copied but never equaled?