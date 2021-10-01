His Majesty the Blazer | Without Line

Loved by men and women, if it’s not a dog or some good food, it can only be the blazer! In fact, this garment has a very particular history and although initially worn by men only, it immediately caught the attention of a woman with a capital “L”: Queen Victoria. This wonderful sportswear, adorned with metal buttons and pockets, was created in 1873 for the crew of the British frigate “HMS Blazer” on the occasion of the visit of his Majesty who was so enthusiastic that it was put into use for all crews. of the Royal Navy.

What can I say … the blazer has melted the hearts and covered the shoulders of characters who in life had broad shoulders in every sense: from Giovanni Falcone to Paolo Borsellino to the women who wore this sports jacket during the Cold War as a symbol of emancipation … Here we are not just talking about fashion, we are talking about history! Instead, projecting our time machine to the present, this garment has made the hearts of internationally renowned celebrities, style icons like Will Smith, Zendaya or Hailey Bieber beat.

But since the ways to combine a blazer are endless and still not even the shadow of the cynicism typical of my articles can be seen, I will have to judge the outfits of our stars … what can I say, save who can!

Let’s start with this Blake Ellender Brown outfit that delights us with a black and white blazer and disgusts us with a brown bag paired with boots in shades of plum … probably in her walk-in closet there was a blackout and she dressed in the dark .

And here’s Hailey: thank you all for repairing your co-worker Blake! You know how to match a blazer … or at least the colors.

Zendaya: You are the CEO of blazers. If blazers were to have a personal name, they would undoubtedly carry yours!

And finally Emma Watson: you know when you create a crazy outfit and you don’t wear a jacket, so you end up with a friend’s jacket on your shoulders in the middle of the evening? He was probably thinking about that when he kicked off his stylist to get dressed like that.

And even today, with this piece, after breaking down the mental castles that I make myself every time I think that these public figures can care about my judgment, we have had yet another proof that the same boss can make an individual king of the evening. or court jester.