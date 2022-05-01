Chyno Miranda: His manager revealed his current health situation | AFP

In these last days the fans of the popular singer VenezuelanChyno Miranda, have been very attentive to him, waiting for news of his health conditionit was revealed that he was fighting for his lifea situation that now manager took care to clarify.

Julius Durnachehis manager decided to talk about it, he assures that he is stable and that he is not in the hospital: “He it’s okayI cannot give many details, since I would not like to be the spokesperson, but I can say that he is very well at home, with his family.

Apparently it was simply rumors that were spreading in the social media, after the famous was very absent and after a week of having published a statement in which he expressed to us how bad he was.

Time has passed and the singer has focused a lot on recovering, spending his time just himself, his family, his health and everything important he has.

Let us remember that his singing duo, Nacho, was asking for prayers for the famous entertainer, without going into much detail, he wanted to wish him the best and a speedy recovery, avoiding going further into the subject after what the family asked for discretion.

Fortunately, Chyno Miranda is in good health.



“Through a cousin of his, who is a friend of mine, he gave me very good news. She told me that he is doing very well in his recovery, they have even been noticing many changes that were not there before. He remains very focused on recovering and where he should put all his energy”.

We know that the health problems were caused after some consequences, a neuropathy that he got after being infected, which is why he also had to withdraw from music until now.

We hope that he recovers, his fans are also waiting for the same and are very excited to know that he is fine, which is why we invite you to stay with Show News so that you can continue to find out about his state of health, as well as about other news from the entertainment world.