Firm Group: His manager would seek to take over the group

Previously we had already heard that someone was looking to keep the name of the famous group, Grupo Firme could now be in a similar situation again, says the manager of Eduin Caz, Isael Gutierrez would be planning to leave the vocalist out.

According to the information shared on the YouTube channel ‘Gossip No Like’, conducted by Javier Ceriani Y elisa beristainDespite the fact that he is the right hand of the famous singer, he wants to stay with the band that has cost so much effort and work for the original members of Sinaloa.

It is said that his partner is part and owner of Grupo Firme, along with his manager, Mr. Israel Gutiérrez, according to what Javier said, while checking the data with the documents in hand.

It is also said that there is currently a conflict in the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) to register the name, they have tried to seize the rights that correspond to Eduin.

It was on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 6:55 PM when an attempt was made to register the regional Mexican music band and the name of the person who did it would be Isael.

In 2019, the month of February of this year another record appears in which they tried to keep the name, by Isael’s brother.

It is also said that if one of these two people manages to register the trademark, the vocalist could be completely left out, without collecting the rights that correspond to him.

None of those involved have shared any information about it, everything is being handled in the popular show program already mentioned, so we will have to remain very vigilant in case new data is revealed or someone makes a statement .