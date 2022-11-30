his message to Tim Cook

the billionaire Elon Musk asked the CEO of Apple for explanations, Tim Cookbecause he assures that the apple company “has stopped almost all advertising on Twitter”, in a series of tweets in which he questions whether Apple “hates the right to free speech” in United States.

The tycoon and owner of Twitter began a message campaign for Apple on his account in which he assures that “Apple has threatened to freeze Twitter from its App Store (application service of their phones) and does not give us the reasons”.

Without having yet received a response from Tim Cook, he continues with another message in which he accuses Apple of “impose a 30% secret tax on everything you buy through its App Store“, and implies that he does not plan to pay for it with a “meme”: on a highway there is a fork with two lanes: pay 30% or go to war, and you see a car named Elon that chooses to go to the war.

In another tweet, he writes that “Apple should publish all the acts of censorship that it has taken and that affect its users”, and also opens one of its famous surveys for users to decide whether Apple should make those public. “acts of censorship”a survey that more than half a million users have responded to in less than an hour (most with a “yes”).







Cook, for now, did not respond to Musk’s questions. (Photo: AFP)

For now, the Twitter application works with apparent normality on Apple iPhones.

If confirmed by Apple, its withdrawal of advertising will mean a new blow to Twitter, which since Musk’s landing, he has lost a good part of his advertising revenue: according to the public network of radio NPR, the little bird network has already lost half of its main advertisers, who only this year had spent 750 million dollars on the network.

After the withdrawal of advertisers, sometimes public and other times discreet, there is the fear of companies when they see the uncertain course that Twitter is taking in relation to content, and that manifests itself in decisions as controversial as the Donald Trump account resetsuspended after the assault on the Capitol.

Elon Musk is often defined as “a free speech absolutist” And because of that against excessive content controlbut since his arrival this has translated into a greater presence on the network of hate speech, according to reports.

Elon Musk threatens to make his own phone







The App Store and Play Store prohibit apps that contain hate or discrimination, bullying, harassment, and sexually explicit content. (Photo: AFP)

The tweeter boss does not rule out make your own cell phone. The person in charge will consider this option if finally Apple (iphone) and Google (Android) decide to remove the Twitter app from their devices. Both companies do not allow in their stores apps that tolerate expressions of hate, discrimination, intimidation or harassment. And Musk has yet to decide where he sets the bar on the microblogging platform.

Liz Wheeler, a conservative commentator and presenter, was the one who promoted the debate last Friday. “If Apple and Google remove Twitter from their app stores, Elon Musk should produce his own smartphone. Half the country would happily ditch the biased and nosy iPhone and Android. Man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy right?” he tweeted.

The tycoon did not take long to pick up the glove. “Of course I hope it doesn’t come to that, but yes, if there is no other option, I will make an alternative phone”assured the also founder of Tesla.

With information from agencies.

