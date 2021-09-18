his mother died

Terrible mourning for a beloved, followed and respected actor who, unfortunately, had to say goodbye to his dear mother: who is it?

The actor in question is Nicolas Cage who, at least for the moment, has not expressed his condolences on social media, it was his own to do so brother Christopher than with a message on its page Facebook he immediately made known about the mourning by writing: “My mama died at 10:33 pm 5/26“.

Christopher explains that he was with the woman for the whole day, but then had to leave and was unable to be near his mom when she passed away.

The brother of the well-known actor then went on to explain that his mother suffered from mental health problems, but despite the difficulties she was able to teach him what affection really means.

The woman was named Joy and besides Nicolas and Christopher she also had another son named Marc.

Nicolas Cage, grave mourning for the Hollywood actor: goodbye to mother Joy

The woman's life was certainly not simple, in fact, she had problems with schizophrenia and severe depression; Joy was a dancer and a choreographer.

The woman’s life was certainly not simple, in fact, she had problems with schizophrenia and severe depression; Joy was a dancer and a choreographer.

The woman is married to August Coppola back in 1976, but the relationship ended when the well-known and beloved actor was only twelve years old. During a long interview with ‘Playboy‘back in 1996, Cage he had revealed that his mom had been suffering from mental illness for most of her childhood.

During the interview just mentioned, the actor explains that he always felt protected as a child and that the most difficult thing was to see a person, for whom he felt so much love, suffer.