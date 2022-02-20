His mother was his inspiration to become a hematologist oncologist and battle cancer

Dr. Pedro Solivan is a Puerto Rican doctor who has stood out for dealing with lung cancer in Puerto Rico.

Dr. Pedro Solivan, oncologist hematologist at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo.

Cancer came into his life very early because his mother suffered from endometrial cancer, and being prevented from entering to accompany her due to his young age, he convinced himself to study medicine and specialize in oncology so that they would never again prohibit him from going to this place. .

“When I was a child I told myself that I wanted to be an oncologist, because children under 12 years old were not allowed to enter the hospital. My mother, thanks to the Lord, is fine, but that idea never left me, I did not want them to tell me that I could not enter to the cancer patient area,” he explained.

Another moment that marked the doctor solivan’s career it was when one lung cancer patient young woman and mother of three children fought to the end against the disease.

Solivan’s greatest satisfaction is to hear the bell when a patient is cured.

“The alternatives that we had available at that time we used them all, and I think that if we had used the latest treatments, today I would be telling another story. She inspired us and today there is a foundation with her name to help others lung cancer patients“, he explained.

Significant advances in the fight against lung cancer

For the hematologist-oncologist, science and technology play a very important role. important in early detection and cancer prevention, since knowledge empowers the patient and alerts him to go to the doctor.

“Now the patient arrives with the iPad and they have an idea of ​​what can happen to them. There is a difference in just a decade in computer terms because they have had the opportunity to absorb and be included in the decisions about their treatment. The truth is that it is much better to manage help for the patient,” he explained.

He added that it is also valuable as interdisciplinary care teams to the patient have helped many in their recovery process.

“This development had to happen because the management with a single discipline it was not enough, always a multidisciplinary contribution to discuss the case, and that the patient can contribute. For them it is essential that they learn every day, because this development without the patient and her family, because they are the best point to give him a better life and a long life,” he said.

Clinical breakthroughs and empowered patients inspire him to continue his profession.

In the last decade, lung cancer has been the one that has received the greatest benefit from therapies, according to the specialist, who added that before this patient was treated as terminal, and now it is possible to save the lives of many.

His studies were carried out at the Autonomous University of Guadalajara, and his specialization in Internal Medicine was carried out at the San Lucas Hospital in Ponce, hence his purpose of specializing in lung cancer at the Veterans Hospital, where his mentors taught him all about this cancer.

To conclude, he mentioned that his patients are the engine that motivates him to work and to give his best, “every smile and ringing the fighting bell, but also those who have to take their last breath and go with God.”