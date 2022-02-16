his mother was posing for OnlyFans

A 2-year-old boy drowned in the pool of a villa used as a set for a photo shoot for an adult site. His mother, 26-year-old model Wiyada Pontawee, was working when the tragic accident occurred.

A two-year-old boy died of drowning in the swimming pool of a villa in Pattaya, Thailand on Valentine’s Day. At that moment, his mother, model for OlnyFans, he was taking some photos for a photo shoot. When the tragedy occurred, 26-year-old Wiyada Pontawee could do nothing to save her little son who fell into the water. At least 10 other models were present at the scene of the accident, engaged in the preparation of the same photo shoot. The little one was left to play with the little brother and the son of another girl who was present there.

Little Chawanakon would have turned three two days after Valentine’s Day. When he drowned, he was with the other children but without the supervision of the adults who were instead working inside the villa. The first rescuer was the baby’s father, who dived into the pool to retrieve it. Despite the surgery, for the two-year-old there was nothing to do. Doctors tried to perform emergency maneuvers to resuscitate him, but the attempts were useless. Transported to the emergency hospital, he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Destroyed the mother of the child who was working at the time of the tragedy. “My heart is broken, I don’t want to live anymore,” she told the local press. The father of the child told the rescue that at the time of the tragedy he was on the set with his wife but he heard the screams and saw the son in the pool. At that point he intervened to save him, but it was already too late. When the man brought the baby’s lifeless body inside the residence, the mother called for help to save his life. The police, after listening to the child’s parents, did not open an investigation into what happened.