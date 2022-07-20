his movie poster caused a scandal because of unrealistic Photoshop retouching

Beyonce is world famous for her impressive career in music. She took her first steps in 1997 with Destiny’s Child and since then nothing has stopped her. She regularly takes breaks to come back even stronger. It is therefore no surprise that after 6 (long) years of absence, Queen B is about to release a whole new album. Her Instagram bio a few days ago? “Act I RENAISSANCE 7.29”. So a little more patience! His new record should appear in about ten days.

We obviously know Beyoncé as a great singer. But let’s not forget her talents as a dancer or even an actress! Jay-Z’s wife has found herself starring in feature films several times. We then think of the films Obsessed, Dreamgirls, Cadillac Records or even The Pink Panther. The American star had also held one of the main roles in Austin Powers in Goldmember. Remember, it was 2002 and Beyoncé was playing Foxxy Cleopatra.

The generous shapes of Beyoncé retouched

We imagine that the shooting went well for the young woman who was not at her first experience in the cinema. On the other hand, some problems would have arisen when realizing The movie poster. As explained by Kate Biscoe, a make-up artist for the film, the luscious body of the American star would have been retouched through software like Photoshop so as to correspond more closely to the dictates of beauty imposed in 2002.

In the 2000s, many women dreamed of the bodies of models such as Agyness Deyn, Karlie Kloss, or even Coco Rocha. The “trend” was for slender and extremely fine silhouettes. But now, each woman has her own morphology and her own assets. Beyoncé, she displayed generous shapes ; and that wouldn’t necessarily have been to the liking of the film’s directors, who wouldn’t have hesitated to use Photoshop to slim Beyoncé on the Austin Powers 3 movie poster.

A very thin body

These inappropriate and unrealistic retouchings did not pass with Beyoncé who would have quickly let it be known that she did not want her image to be retouched. “When we were filming, someone brought the movie poster for promotion” told Kate Biscoe during an interview with Vulture. “The person showed it to Beyoncé and asked her, ‘Do you like it?’ She was mixed”. The singer would have even launched : “You have made me far too thin. It is not me !”.

While many stars retouch photos shared through their social networks, Beyoncé loves her body as it has been for years and fights against the false image that some stars can send back. A real example to follow!

