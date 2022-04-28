his movies are as bad as his acts

CRITICAL | Perhaps it is the reiteration of actors who act in his films or perhaps the little depth in his dialogues, which explains the little contribution of the films of the Chilean director – now declared a sexual abuser –, which also present disqualifying and inappropriate content.

More than a decade of feature films, and participating as a director, screenwriter and actor in some cameos, does not seem enough to generate an impact and become a source of pride for national cinema. Nicolás López is a clear example “you don’t do it at home,” or in this case, on set.

It is no coincidence that NetflixService streaming international, does not have any of the films directed by López. Placing them would only be an incentive to display the phrase “are you still seeing this title?” in front of the screens and it is that his films can be described as insubstantial, worthy of a nap.

Netflix made the mistake of having Dyed So sad your life, the beginning of a trilogy that, like its title, is only sad and not necessarily because of its emotion. On the other hand, there is the Ondamedia platform, which has free Chilean movies, series, documentaries, music and short films. López is not valued there either, fortunately.

A millennial acting like boomer

“I I hate Chilean cinemaI find it so scratchy, so resentful, apart from the fact that nothing is ever understood”, says one of the actresses in What a pity, what shoes ironically with the products that López creates. It is as if he listened to himself, since in addition to producing, he writes.

It ‘scratches’ go on Aftershockfor example, by showing hardly credible effects trying to account for an earthquake and a possible tsunami. Natural disasters recurrent in this South American country that do not manage to achieve the emotion or the impact that they really generate.

While his resentment is reflected in the hostile vocabulary to refer to women and gays, emphasizing it whenever he can, even excessively. At 39 years old, he proves to be a millennial acting as boomer. Their jokes are basic, predictable, disrespectful and worst of all, boring; It’s not even worthy of being called black humor, a term he uses strategically.

López is transparent and he has shown this by reflecting in his creations the controversies in which he has been involved. He also commented on it in 2018 to True Lieswhere when referring to the character of the trilogy What a pityAriel Levy noted that “all of his behaviors, all of the childishness and all of the idiot that he was…it’s one thing that largely came from me. I mean, there’s always a dose of horrifying autobiography in all of that.” Worrying if you take into account that he is an impulsive character, that he hits objects when he is angry, that objectifies the opposite sex, harassing when his ex tells him that he does not want physical interaction, insensitive with his partners, with no affective responsibility, irritating with his ex, toxic with his friend and envious of his wife’s success.

masturbatory cravings

The director has been classified as sexist and what better proof than the well-known phrase “I hate you whore culiá, you screwed up my life bitch, I hate you fucking maraca” of the protagonist of what a shame life. Taking this to “real life”, one should only analyze the Sobras.com blog that she had with Francisco Ortega, where he sexualized Leonor Varela by asking her colleague if she would “fuck” her. But Nicolás not only focused his attention on the Chilean actress, but also on the French Laetitia Casta, whom he praised in a misplaced way and denigrating other women, “she is definitely a revelation, too many curves for a single man and the best thing is that she looks like a real girl, not like those anorexic models that must be impossible to have sex with since they can break. No, Laetitia seems resilient,” he mentioned.

With the Spanish actress Penelope Cruz was more explicit saying that “he increased our masturbatory desires with the excellent masterpiece of Amenábar Open your eyeswhere she played the pretty girl Noriega would pick up (…) A girl who breaks the stereotype of busty blonde gringas or skinny anorexic heroin addicts”.

Or the sayings about the American actress Mena Suvari. “She, incredible, with that look of ‘I’m so stupid and innocent’ that makes the most pathetic and onanists wake up low instincts of adults and children. Those separate paddles ready to generate tickles when sucking, that hair, those legs, that body and, to top it off, the asshole knows how to act. It is not an erotic story, but the actual words of Nicolás.

I always grab breasts

Beyond what is written, there are the acts and the actress Bethlehem Mora He confronted him on Twitter in 2012, since he grabbed his chest without his consent. His response was limited to “I always grab breasts. It is a sign of affection (…) was he sober? Faced with her indignation and her insistence on confronting him with her act, he responded with “and was it traumatizing / bad vibes / disconcerting?”

If this is not enough evidence to show what kind of person Lopez is, maybe it is the pelicula do it like a man, which, as its name indicates, emphasizes the fragile masculinity of the protagonist and even at the beginning of the film a warning is indicated about his homophobic, retrograde and macho behavior. “This behavior should not be repeated at home,” he mentions curiously, as if he had the power to influence the public. The only thing that the material of 1 hour and 50 minutes does is treat taboo subjects as a joke and reflect on what is the meaning of this film? With no moral about accepting your friend despite his sexual orientation, the protagonist feels strangely alluded to and ends up as the vulgar heterosexual he started out as.

Having been known as the highest grossing Chilean director of the last decade is not the only focus in his career, but also the attention and enmity of 208 women from the theater and cinematographic area, who signed a letter expressing their discontent in front of López’s close circle and providing support to the victims who took him on trial.

“I could have been a jote”

Although he was acquitted for the Court of Oral Trial in the Prison of Viña del Mar for the accusation of violation of a minor and an outrage against good customs, he was found guilty of two sexual abuses perpetrated in 2015. This led the Public Ministry to request an effective sentence of 5 years and 1 day in prison in its minimum degree. But Nicolás, the same astute man who deleted 2,700 key WhatsApp messages, collaborated by handing over his cell phone and waits for the 61-day sentence to be subtracted, which will be revealed next Monday, May 16.

After a report published by the magazine Saturday In 2018, López defended himself arguing that he was not a stalker or abuser, although admitted that “I could have been a decried, I could have been a barsa (sic), I could have been a jote, I could have been an imbecile.” Now, at the close of the oral trial against him, he points out that “today four years of ordeal end. I want to reiterate what I have always said: I have never raped anyone, I have never abused anyone. I am aware that my words may have offended, but never with the intention of causing harm.

Nicholas puts in the arena again if it is necessary to separate the art from the artist, but creating a new phenomenon. Whether the two planes are separated or not, something perverse can be seen in both categories. In addition, it is difficult to see López outside of the filmmaker that he is. Those who have supported him, Paz Bascuñán, Ignacia Allamand and Loreto Aravena (the latter has just released a statement stating that she never saw or endorsed any abuse, denying López), are professionals who, like the victims and people who testified against him , belong to the television and theater area, and have even worked with him.

do it like a man

It would be unfair to point out that López’s films do not follow a common thread, because his path is the same, a disastrous one. In Aftershock there is narrative incoherence, stuffed and caricatured characters, rape and harassment scenes. It leaves a lot to be desired, as does the mind behind it.

Unfiltered It is another film in which it seems that, just like its title, it had no filters in adding useless elements, such as overacted and unusual characters. López puts little gray matter into his productions and yet he continues to do more of the same and worst of all, he continues to make money.

“All the controversy that there was last year with the weá that there is a joke about the down and I don’t know what, it’s like weón, how so silly. I used to tell my friends about it in the United States and they told me, wow, it’s shocking! Because I told them: the same comedy —the same comedy— with Drew Barrymore and Ben Stiller, that joke comes out, and nobody would say anything. So it hurts us that it happens in Chile”, he commented to paniko in 2011. That must be it, Nicolás’s intelligence is not adapted for the nation, but for the Americans, poor them.

technical sheets

So sad your life. Nicholas Lopez. (2010). Ariel Levy, Lucy Cominetti, Andrea Velasco, Ignacia Allamand. Romantic comedy.

what a pity your wedding. Nicholas Lopez. (2011). Ariel Levy, Andrea Velasco, Ignacia Allamand. Romantic comedy.

what a pity your family. Nicholas Lopez. Miguel Asensio Llamas. (2013). Ariel Levy, Paz Bascuñán, Andrea Velasco. Romantic comedy and drama.

Aftershock. Nicholas Lopez. Eli Roth and Brian Roth. (2012). Ariel Levy, Eli Roth, Andrea Osvart. Catastrophe, terror and suspense.

do it like a man. Nicholas Lopez. (2017). Miguel Asensio Llamas, Mauricio Ochman, Aislinn Derbez. Comedy and drama.

Unfiltered. Nicholas Lopez. (2016). Miguel Asensio Llamas. Paz Bascuñán, Paulo Brunetti, Ignacia Allamand. Comedy.

I am not crazy. Nicholas Lopez. (2018). Paz Bascuñán, Ignacia Allamand, Fernanda Urrejola. Comedy and drama.