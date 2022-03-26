His nemesis, the factor why the United States did not score against the Mexican team

The United States team battles with a nemesis

March 25, 2022 2:29 p.m.

The United States has been a team that has reorganized itself, that has opted for new talent and offers many opportunities to those who want to dedicate themselves to football, they have invested a lot of money in trying to grow the market within the United States, as well as the world turns to see his league.

Mexico has been overtaken by the United States in terms of football, although there is still debate about whether MLS has overtaken Liga MX. Currently, El Tri has not been able to beat the US team in the last 4 games, including yesterday’s at the Azteca.

Regardless, the Stars and Stripes team failed to score against El Tri even as they overwhelmingly dominated Mexico’s defense, however they failed to score.

America’s nemesis during the hex

The United States has suffered a determining factor not only with the TRI but with other hexagonal teams because it is a very bad visitor, it does not win as a visitor it seems that the pressure overwhelms them but they have not been able to come out with the victory on a foreign court.

